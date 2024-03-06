Amtrak to cut back on Detroit-to-Chicago trips to allow for track improvements

Amtrak will be limiting its operations between Detroit and Chicago this year for track improvements.

Beginning May 6, the Wolverine Trains will be temporarily suspended Monday through Thursday until Oct. 18.

Trains 350 and 353 will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays except for the following holidays when service will operate normally:

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

The Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will also work normally and serve Wolverine Stations in Southwestern Michigan, according to Amtrak. Trains 351, 352, 354, and 355 will also operate normally.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Amtrak to temporarily limit Detroit-to-Chicago trips starting May 6