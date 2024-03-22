Amputee who suffered freak hiking accident sliding into new challenge

TechCrunch

In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.