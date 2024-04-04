A new amphitheater promises to be a 'good neighbor' amid noise protests. Can they deliver?

Residential neighborhoods near the proposed Sunset Amphitheater in west Oklahoma City can be seen in this rendering south and east of the location at SW 15 and Sara Road.

Some residents of a west Oklahoma City neighborhood are ramping up their protest against a new amphitheater set to be built near their homes and schools.

The Sunset Amphitheater, planned as part of the Mustang Creek Crossing development, would sit on 51 acres of land at the intersection of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.

Notes Live, the Colorado-based entertainment company behind the project, estimates the cost of the privately financed amphitheater at $90 million, including the value of the land. The venue is one of several Notes Live projects, and CEO JW Roth said he is specifically choosing markets he deems as underserved by existing music venues and doesn’t believe the new venue will over-compete with them.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council will consider the developer's request to rezone the land to conform with its planned use as an outdoor event and concert venue.

Advocates for the amphitheater tout its luxury suites with fire pits and high-end food and beverage service, and also say it will generate a significant economic impact for Oklahoma City while attracting touring concerts making their way across the United States.

But not everybody is happy.

Grassroots group protesting noise pollution, traffic near schools

Critics of the venue see the new addition as a bad neighbor to schools and neighborhoods in the area. They've cited worries about loud noise and busy traffic on days when there's a concert or event. Specifically, some concerns sound checks will begin before school lets out, and that concerts will run late into the evening.

Kristen Bruce, who lives less than a mile from the proposed amphitheater, recently brought her concerns to the city council, along with several others wearing buttons signaling their opposition.

"Canadian County is the fastest-growing county in the state right now. Houses are being built everywhere, and people are flocking to live there," Bruce told the council during public comment on March 26. "We do need development and want it, but development that actually supports the growing numbers. This is harmful to the quality of life and mental health of thousands."

From left, James King, Scott and Kim Shelton, Gary Reimer, in back, with Kristen Bruce and her children, Peter, 11, left, David, 9, Lucy, 7, and Jonah, 12, pose for a photo Jan. 30 at a former turnpike ramp along SW 15 in Oklahoma City. The former turnpike ramp will be one of the entrances to the proposed Sunset Amphitheater to be developed by Colorado Springs-based Notes Live.

Another resident, James King, told council earlier this year that thousands of cars attending events will back up traffic to I-40.

"That’s going to block us from getting in and out of our neighborhoods," he said.

Opponents have organized on social media. A Facebook group opposing the venue has more than 750 members. Supporters of the amphitheater launched their own group in late March with roughly the same number of members. However, it's impossible to confirm how many of each group actually live in the affected areas.

How has OKC handled noise at outdoor music venues before?

The only current open-air amphitheater in the Oklahoma City area is directly adjacent to the OKC Zoo. Originally constructed as a Great Depression-era project, the Zoo Amphitheater was one of the most highly rated outdoor venues in Oklahoma City, and has hosted countless music acts, including The Grateful Dead and The Flaming Lips.

That highly heralded entertainment also comes at the expense of neighborhoods close to the venue, which have expressed dissatisfaction about the high levels of noise and traffic.

The Glass Animals perform at OKC's Zoo Amphitheater in June 2022.

There’s a line of houses across the street to the west of the Zoo Amp, and the proximity allows worsening sound and traffic complaints to rattle the residents’ nerves. In 2017, John Pettis Jr., a former city councilmember and Zoo Amphitheater neighbor, suggested revisiting the policies about outdoor concerts there, but it's unclear how far his proposal went.

Despite rules about using profane language on stage, some artists chose to ignore the rules and simply pay the city's fine. In 2010, heavy metal artist Rob Zombie was fined $2,500 after a performance there.

“The residents by the Zoo Amphitheater have complained so much that measures had to be put in place retroactively,” King said. “We have the opportunity to make those changes before anyone has to suffer.”

King suggested the noise level limits for live music be lowered by 5 decibels or 10 decibels. But he also said it is difficult to enforce the ordinance. “They are obligated to turn down the music or end the show, but that doesn’t mean they will,” King said.

Notes Live amphitheater proposals faced opposition in other cities

Opponents and critics of the proposed Sunset Amphitheater are fully aware they are facing an uphill battle.

For the Sunset Amphitheater site expected in Colorado Springs this year, residents are already at a loss. A homeowners lawsuit there sought to block operation of the venue due to concert noise potentially violating the state's noise pollution law, creating a nuisance for residents and hurting their property values. But that suit was dismissed in January by an El Paso County judge, and the venue is now set to open this summer.

In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the city council initially rejected Notes Live's plans to build an amphitheater there because of similar concerns about the impact of sound and traffic, but later agreed to sell land for the development.

As of this writing, another Notes Live amphitheater is proposed for Broken Arrow in Oklahoma's Tulsa market.

Sunset Amphitheater owners plan to mitigate noise, impact on neighbors

The site was chosen because it's along an abandoned stretch of the Kilpatrick Turnpike and has easy access to the toll road and I-40, said Roth, CEO of Notes Live. That location also allows designers to shape the amphitheater to direct noise toward the highway and keep it at a volume no greater than what is produced by passing traffic.

This Sept. 13, 2023, drone shot is of the land where JW Roth, chairman and CEO of Notes Live Inc. plans to build the new Sunset Amphitheater at Mustang Creek in Oklahoma City.

Roth told The Oklahoman last year that sound studies were being done by New York City-based LSTN Consultants. When The Oklahoman requested the sound study from LSTN Consultants, the firm instead deferred to Notes Live, whose communications director did not respond to multiple inquiries.

Other ways that Sunset Amphitheater will mitigate sound, according to the developer, is by erecting sound barriers and consistently monitoring the decibel output of concerts so they can be adjusted to meet city guidelines.

Advocates also have been quick to point out that new entertainment venues can strengthen other businesses in the area.

A report by Younger Associates indicates the amphitheater would generate a significant economic impact for Oklahoma City. The touted benefits include an estimated 680 jobs created with wages totaling $41.6 million in wages paid during construction, and then 754 direct and indirect jobs with $19.7 million in wages paid during full operation.

According to previous reporting from The Oklahoman, the study also forecasted annual impact from lodging will total $16.4 million, and local impact from visitor spending will total $72.8 million. The Oklahoman reached out to Younger Associates for a more in-depth discussion about the firm's research but did not receive a response by Wednesday afternoon.

JW Roth, chairman and CEO of Notes Live Inc., poses for a photo Sept. 13 on an old section of the Kilpatrick Turnpike where the new Sunset Amphitheater is planned at Mustang Creek in Oklahoma City.

Roth knows some residents in west Oklahoma City may have concerns about the impact of the amphitheater, and he said his company will give back to the community.

“I have raised millions and millions of dollars for the community for nonprofits using my (indoor) facility in Colorado Springs,” Roth said in November. “A lot of times what happens is people become frightened of the unknown. And when that happens, there's really not a lot you can do other than to continue your process, maintain the character and integrity of your projects, and then let them experience what you do.

"I’m going to be a good neighbor.”

