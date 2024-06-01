Among promoted officers Friday, a family bond and decades of service

Among those promoted Friday at the NYPD Police Academy in College Point, Queens were two cops with ties to the department that go beyond the badge.

Officer Gina Buscemi, who will next month mark her decade milestone with the department, was promoted to sergeant. On hand was her father, James Buscemi, who served nearly 34 years with the NYPD and was a sergeant with the elite Emergency Service Unit until 2017.

The promotion comes full circle: Gina was a little girl and was in her father’s arms when he made sergeant.

She will wear her father’s badge number: 378.

Buscemi’s husband, Lt. Joshua Rios, marked his own milestone at the ceremony with a promotion to Captain after 13 years in the 113th Precinct in Queens.