Ammunition procurement for Ukraine: Lithuania to join Czech initiative

Lithuania has decided to support a multilateral initiative started by the Czech Republic concerning the procurement of artillery projectiles outside the borders of the EU and sending them to Ukraine.

Source: the Lithuanian government following a phone conversation between Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania, and her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Šimonytė called the Czech initiative very important, "especially now when ammunition supply to Ukraine has slowed down".

Quote: "Lithuania will continue supporting all aid formats which will increase Ukraine’s capability to efficiently protect itself from the Russian aggression, thus also defending the freedom of the whole Europe."

The two prime ministers also discussed the security situation in the region, the importance of increasing defence investments in Europe and the decisiveness to strengthen bilateral relations.

Background:

Petr Pavel, President of Czechia, stated at the Munich Security Conference that his country had found up to 800,000 projectiles of the NATO standard calibre which it may send to Ukraine in a few weeks, if it receives funding for the delivery.

The Czech Defence Ministry stated earlier that it coordinated the efforts and sought preliminary commitments of Canada and Denmark, as well as other countries which preferred to remain anonymous.

The Netherlands publicly announced their participation after allocating €250 million for the procurement.

