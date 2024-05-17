Ammunition in luggage lands Orlando woman in Turks & Caicos jail

An Orlando woman is now the 5th U.S. tourist to be arrested in Turks and Caicos for carrying ammunition. They’re facing prison sentences of up to 12 years, if convicted.

Senator Rick Scott is calling on the state department to issue at the very least a travel advisory for people, explaining what’s going on.

Local lawmakers have also called the arrests extreme.

Read: Madeline Soto case: Records reveal new details about timeline Stephan Sterns gave detectives

Sharitta Grier has joined a growing number of American tourists arrested on ammunition-related charges in Turks and Caicos.

Police said the 45-year-old was visiting the island with her daughter over Mother’s Day weekend.

During a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport, officers said they found two rounds of ammunition in her luggage. It’s unclear where she got them or why they were there, but police said both she and her daughter were initially arrested.

Read: U.S. Department of Labor confirms ‘open investigation’ of deadly crash that killed 8 farm workers

Her daughter was later let go.

Two years ago, the Turks and Caicos government tightened their gun laws and banned civilian guns and ammunition.

“To be clear, I am one of the biggest advocates for gun safety policies. So again, I truly empathize with what the Turks is doing with this policy. But it is excessive, and I think even me saying that says a lot,” State Representative Anna Eskamani.

Read: African lizard thrives in Central Florida

Grier’s case is listed on the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force website where it explains she appeared in front of a judge Thursday. She will have her next hearing on July 5.

This all comes as several U.S. governors have also asked island leaders to release three men jailed there over similar charges. Senator Scott also tweeted about the case this week, demanding every action possible be taken so that Americans can return home. He also stated he has been in touch with Grier’s family.

Channel 9 reached out to Governor Desantis’ office for comment today but haven’t heard back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.