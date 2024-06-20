Amid questions over town of Ogden highway superintendent, state didn't investigate

The state Attorney General's Office scrutinized allegations of improper and unethical behavior from Ogden Highway Superintendent Dan Wolf and decided not to investigate, records show.

In December, the Attorney General's Office wrote to town officials that the agency's Public Integrity Bureau decided that the investigation is not in its jurisdiction. It is unclear, based on the letter obtained by the Democrat and Chronicle, whether the determination is based on what it considered a lack of evidence of wrongdoing or a more statutory question of what it can and cannot investigate.

The integrity bureau "handles complex investigations into government corruption, abuse of authority, and criminal misconduct," the letter states. However, the letter also states that to initiate a criminal investigation, the agency relies on referrals from the heads of state agencies and authorities.

Town officials have declined to comment about Wolf's activities, saying it is a personnel matter. Wolf has also declined comment.

Records show that the town forwarded an investigation into Wolf's actions to the Attorney General's Office.

Ogden complaints focused on favoritism over public works projects

In her independent investigation into Wolf's activities, local lawyer Karlee Bolaños recommended that the town further investigate allegations of favoritism with public works projects. In complaints to the town, some town employees alleged that Wolf had them do work for friends, developers and political allies.

Wolf, previously the town's Republican chairman, denied the allegations. The town contracted for the investigation.

In the report, Bolaños said that the state's Public Officer Laws, which dictate the rules for public officials, as well as other ethics laws "may be implicated by Wolf's alleged conduct."

The allegations include multiple instances of public works projects for friends, developers, and political allies, such as "piping" jobs that help route the water flow of creeks or other bodies of water.

In his interview with Bolaños , Wolf answered each of the allegations about the projects, which he said were warranted and justified.

He denied, as some had alleged, that he sidestepped necessary approvals from the state Department of Environmental Conservation with some projects. DEC approval was not needed for the projects that were the focus of complaints, he said.

Wolf did say that he did have town workers move furniture for a nonprofit entity, which has connections to a fire department "acquaintance." The work only took five minutes, he said.

He also said he had brought in his own rototiller and power washer for repairs at the town. This was not an uncommon practice and was done during work hours, not paid hours, Wolf said.

Allegations of 'luxury package' for a Ford F-150

Town workers also alleged that Wolf spent taxpayer funds extravagantly for equipment, including a "luxury package" for a Ford F-150 truck. Wolf said the additions will help with resale and also serve the workers, including himself, who drive the truck.

With some other expenses that were challenged, Wolf was able to show they had received town approval that was necessary because of the costs.

In her report Bolaños said she was surprised that Wolf chose to bring an attorney to her interview, not because of the presence of legal representation but instead because the lawyer typically represents developers.

"We found it to be peculiar that an attorney for developers would be representing Wolf since Wolf should have known that I would be questioning him about allegations of providing benefits and services to developers at taxpayer expense," she wrote.

Wolf said he wanted to impart how development works, the report said.

This was not the lone instance when Wolf surprised Bolaños during the interview.

Once, he was asked about allegations of screaming and yelling at an employee. He responded by raising his voice to "demonstrate how loudly he yelled at the employee."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ogden Town Highway Superintendent Dan Wolf: Allegations of favoritism