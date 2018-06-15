Amid legal attack on key health-law provision, uncertainty and uproar

Robin Dake recalls a time when health insurance was financially out of reach for her and her two daughters ​– with the prospect of premiums of about $900 a month.

"I couldn't afford it. I simply had no insurance for a while. And that's pretty terrifying as a mom," she says.

The arrival of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) changed things in a big way. Even though one of her daughters has what’s known in insurance jargon as a “preexisting condition” – in her case a seizure disorder – Ms. Dake has been able to afford insurance as a self-employed single parent in rural Georgia.

Recommended: Disclosure in the Caymans: Global walls of financial secrecy are falling

Now, her daughter, Tory, who is studying to be a doctor, dreams about opening up a clinic one day where people “don’t have to worry about insurance.” Currently, just one of her own medicines can cost up to $600 a month or more without insurance. When there's a glitch with her insurance, her pharmacist makes sure to get her at a least one dose

"It's been a battle with the insurance companies and the policies in general” she says. “And it's just so frustrating."

Now the ACA's protection against sky-high insurance rates faces a new threat. Twenty conservative states are seeking to overturn the ACA in court. They argue it is no longer constitutional now that a core provision, the threat of a tax penalty for people who don’t get insurance, has been repealed.

And this month, the Trump administration’s Justice Department sided partly with those states, saying it would not defend the provisions aimed at safeguarding people with preexisting conditions.

The administration’s shift not only adds to legal uncertainty over the law, it also has stirred a political uproar, injecting an issue into congressional election campaigns that Republicans didn’t want or expect. In turn, the result may actually be to galvanize already-strong public support for this aspect of the law known as Obamacare.

“The strategy behind this is rather bizarre. It's hard to really understand the political reasoning for why the administration put forward the position that they did,” says Sabrina Corlette, a professor at Georgetown University's Center on Health Insurance Reforms in Washington. “It certainly seemed to take a number of members of Congress by surprise.”

LAWSUIT PROMPTS SKETICISM

This week a number of Republican lawmakers have voiced their strong support for protecting insurance rates for people like Tory Dake, possibly signaling that the court case itself won’t ultimately determine the nation’s law on this issue.

The Justice Department’s position “is unbelievable,” says Ed Dolan, an economist at the Niskanen Center, a free-market oriented think tank based in Washington. “The preexisting condition provision is the single most popular part of Obamacare.”

To Tory, politicians who don't support the provision seem to lack a complete understanding of what it means to “budget when you’re tight on money” or have a preexisting condition, blaming the individuals who have them instead of looking for ways to help. Being exposed to people with both those challenges can lead people, of all political backgrounds, to cultivate more empathy, she says.

In fact, the provision is perhaps unique as a part of the law that “has strong majority support from both Republicans and Democrats,” adds Mr. Dolan, who has developed a conservative proposal of his own for ensuring universal health-insurance coverage for Americans.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll from a year ago, 7 in 10 Americans wants the federal government to continue to bar insurance companies from charging more for people with preexisting health conditions. That includes 59 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of independents, and 84 percent of Democrats. Another poll last year found even stronger support than that, including 8 in 10 Republicans.

The lawsuit to overturn the ACA may be a legal longshot. That’s the case whether the goal is to toss out the whole law (as Texas and other states have urged) or part of it (the Justice Department view), some experts say.

“I would be surprised” if the legal challenge succeeds, says Chris Pope, a health policy expert at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute in New York. He notes the chorus of GOP lawmakers including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who have said such an outcome is not what they intended when legislating.