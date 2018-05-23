Amid Israel-Gaza violence, a personal drive to preserve humanity and hope

Minutes after Imad walked into the kibbutz dining hall just over two weeks ago he was engulfed by a wave of Israelis hurrying to him with open arms, pulling him in for long hugs.

It had been over a decade since this Palestinian man in his 50s, a resident of Gaza, had seen these friends or stepped foot in this communal village where he worked most of his life.

A week later and a few miles away along the Gaza-Israel border, 64 Palestinians were killed and more than a thousand wounded by Israeli soldiers as protesters – demanding their “right to return” to Israel and an end to the crippling Israeli economic blockade of Gaza – surged toward a perimeter fence.

Between the Gazans and Israelis, animosity and distrust runs deep. Three successive wars in recent years between Israel and Hamas, the militant Islamic faction ruling Gaza, have left both sides battle-scarred. The Israeli blockade has left people in Gaza, especially the swelling ranks of the unemployed, reeling from shortages of fresh water and electricity.

Tami Suchman, a Kibbutz Be’eri member and friend of Imad (not his real name), is among the few who maintain ties with friends and connections in Gaza. Speaking to a Monitor correspondent days after the one-day surge in Palestinian deaths, which coincided with ceremonies in Jerusalem marking the relocation of the US Embassy to Israel, Ms. Suchman says she is deeply disturbed by the loss of Palestinian life over the last several weeks of violent protests.

Most Israelis blame Hamas squarely for the recent deaths, citing the militants’ calls to rush and breach the fence despite warnings Israel would use live fire to deter them in the name of protecting border communities like this one. But Suchman is among a minority who also put blame on Israel itself.

“I don’t see anyone working on the diplomatic front,” says Suchman. “Even if there is war it will not solve anything. Everyone knows that without negotiated deals there are no solutions.”

FEAR OF TUNNELS, ANGER AT FIRES

The Israeli communities skirting closest to the Gaza border are kibbutzim and moshavim, collectives that were originally agricultural villages.

Israeli soldiers are mobilized along the Israel-Gaza border in the name of defending them from infiltrators. Local residents fear the Palestinian militants who dig fortified tunnels in the sandy soil, attempting in some cases to burrow under their very feet in order to kidnap and attack both soldiers and civilians. And they grow angry when they see their own fields and groves scorched black by fires lit by burning kites that young Palestinians ignite and fly over the border.

But through it all, there are those who hope dialogue will eventually triumph over trying to impose a military solution. Maintaining personal ties with people on “the other side” is part of their quest for agency, for laying the groundwork for a change in approach, and for maintaining a sense of humanity and hope amid a situation they admit they cannot control but are convinced will eventually change.

“They teach their kids it is their land, but it is also our land. We have to share it. On both sides we need to digest that – if we want a future – so we can stop living by the sword,” says Suchman.

She scrolls through photos of Imad’s visit on her cell phone – images of him beaming with friends. Some he has known since he started work building houses at the age of 16 in this setting of palm trees and citrus orchards.

In the aftermath of Hamas’s violent takeover of Gaza in 2006, Israel, citing security concerns, imposed a closure on the territory, limiting the flow of some goods and putting an end to the flow of workers like Imad into Israel.

When, because of the closure, Imad and three other Gaza workers were prevented from working at Be’eri, Suchman and a friend started a fundraising drive among members to help support them. The kibbutz also contributes, and the men have been sent 1,000 shekels ($280) a month each for the past several years.

For his recent visit, Imad was only given an Israeli permit to cross the border to escort his brother, a cancer patient who was traveling that day for tests at an Israeli hospital.

ADVOCATE FOR DIALOGUE

Nearby, on Moshav Netiv Ha’asara, Roni Keidar is sitting near an olive tree in her garden later that same day and fielding text messages from friends and contacts in Gaza.