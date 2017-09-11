Amid internal turmoil, Olympic boxing body bans African VP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic boxing body AIBA says its African vice president has been banned for three years, for allegedly provoking a hostile crowd at the African championships.

The AIBA disciplinary panel decision comes while its President C.K. Wu has been challenged by executive committee colleagues, including Kelani Bayor of Togo.

AIBA is in turmoil after an executive committee vote of no confidence in Wu in July, citing financial mismanagement including unpaid loans of several millions of dollars.

A Swiss court is preparing a ruling on the dispute, and AIBA member federations await a meeting to resolve who leads them.

AIBA says Bayor's comments "exacerbated ... a hostile and threatening reaction to AIBA officials" by African championships spectators in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, in June.

AIBA says the decision cannot be appealed.