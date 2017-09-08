Amid Harvey recovery, small businesses roll up sleeves and get back to work

Even for a farmer, there is such a thing as too much water.

Sweat dripping from under his red, white, and blue cowboy hat, Guy Mouelet is standing in his farm at the corner of Fondren Road and Willowbend Boulevard here, taking a break between giant hacks with his shovel at the tangled green weeds that have overrun his eggplant bed. He recalls not thinking too much of hurricane Harvey before it broadsided Houston with days of torrential rain.

“I thought maybe it will be a little rain and it will pass, but after four days, when I came back and saw the water, water everywhere,” says Mr. Mouelet, his voice trailing off.

It will take “a couple of months” to get his farm back to pre-Harvey crop volumes, but now is the time to work, he says, not make excuses.

“We need to work, because people need it,” he adds. “People lost everything, and they need to eat to grow strong.”

The metaphor is apt. As the nation gears up for another major storm bearing down on Florida – and continues to assess the damage from Harvey, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) estimated at $150 billion to $180 billion – small businesses are helping lead the city’s recovery. Even as they deal with their own losses, they are providing not only helping hands in the rebuilding effort, but a precious sense of normality to communities still reeling from the 25 trillion gallons of water just poured on their heads.

“There are going to be a number of challenges, but I think people are very resourceful, people are working very hard to be supportive of one another,” says Laura Murillo, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

A week after the rain stopped, anecdotes of the grit and generosity of Houston’s small business owners and their employees abound.

There are the three Mexican bakers who, trapped by floodwaters in their store, baked nonstop for two straight days before handing out the fresh loaves of bread and pan dulce to fellow Houstonians and first responders. There’s Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, who converted his two furniture stores into temporary shelters for more than 400 people. And there’s Cafeza, a small coffee shop that turned itself into an impromptu shelter and, later, free coffee dispensary for first responders.

'WE'RE COOKS, SO WE'RE COOKING'

A few minutes from Cafeza, in the shadow of a tangle of elevated highways, sits Paper Co., another cafe where ’90s hits are played over the speakers and sales go toward feeding the local homeless population.

This week, however, Paper Co.’s two top chefs haven’t been there. They’ve been in a church parking lot 12 miles away, cooking breakfast and dinner for the streams of volunteers who gather there before and after dispersing throughout the city to help gut flooded-out homes.

“People are just doing what they know how to do,” says Trevor Little, Paper Co.’s sous chef. “We’re cooks, so we’re cooking.”

Simply being open can be an invaluable benefit for shaken Houstonians these days. Small businesses re-opening is “good for the psyche,” says David Ramos, the head chef at Paper Co.

“It’s scary when you go to the grocery store and you have to get in line just to get into the grocery store,” he says. “Putting things back to normal helps your mental psyche get back to normal.”

While many Harvey-impacted small businesses in Houston likely will re-open soon, the coming months are likely to test their nerves – and purse strings.

Small businesses are generally considered more vulnerable to natural disasters, especially in the short-term – with fewer resources to rebuild and absorb losses. Recovery will be a long process for business owners throughout southeast Texas. They spend their days pulling drenched carpet and soggy sheetrock from their workplaces, only to go home and do the same thing. At least 70 people were killed – a low death toll experts have called a testament to both people heeding advance warnings and southeast Texas’s all-hands-on-deck rescue effort – but 1 million people were displaced by the storm.

Plant-It-Forward, the small business that supports Mouelet and eight other farmers and connects them with customers for their produce, says its clients lost about 60 percent of their crop due to Harvey.