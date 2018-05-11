Amid the devastation left by ISIS, Iraqis vote, hoping for a better future

Qusay Abdullah, in suit, speaks with potential voters as he walks on his street in the poor neighborhood of Tel Roman in Mosul. (Photo: Shawn Carrié for Yahoo News)

MOSUL, Iraq — Everyone knows Qusay Abdullah’s name in Tel Roman, his neighborhood on Mosul’s west side, which just a year ago was under the iron-fisted control of the Islamic State group. Today he is filled with energy, shaking hands and greeting residents one after another as he campaigns for a seat in Iraq’s parliamentary elections. Hailing from a poor area in a city still badly scarred by the war, Abdullah, a 33-year-old school principal, is hoping that come this Saturday his name will be known throughout the country.

Iraqis go to the polls Saturday, in the first peacetime elections in more than eight years. In the summer of 2014, when the last national elections were held, the extremist Sunni militants overran Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, and seized control of more than a third of the country’s territory.

Abdullah is one of the new faces hoping to trade bullets for ballots and break into politics to repair a dysfunctional government, healing the problems that led to the rise of ISIS.

And for the first time since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, a diverse field of candidates and parties are campaigning on issues rather than strictly along ethnic and religious lines. While the division between Sunni and Shia Muslims remains an undeniable factor in Iraqi politics and society, many candidates have begun to reach across that rift and appeal to voters on the basis of shared interests — an important step away from the legacy of the American occupation and the institutionalized sectarian divisions it left behind.

Abdullah, left, hopes to enter Iraq's Parliament on a platform of cleaning out the corrupt establishment in Baghdad and advocating for his city. (Photo: Shawn Carrié for Yahoo News)

“Some candidates are rich and have a lot of resources,” Abdullah tells Yahoo News. “My campaign is just to talk with people.” The area in which he grew up, Tel Roman, was poor even before the war. With nothing to do, most young men stand around gossiping. Three out of four young people are without jobs, Abdullah says. Even after the city was badly damaged in the Iraqi and U.S. coalition campaign to retake Mosul, the government has done little to begin the rebuilding and renewal process.

“The old politicians haven’t done a single thing for Mosul — only for themselves,” Abdullah says.

Baghdad’s political class is widely seen as corrupt, and people on the street do not hesitate to show their contempt.

Walking just to the end of his street in Tel Roman, Abdullah finds himself in a dozen conversations about his campaign and confronting his neighbors’ skepticism about entering the political process.

“The problem with this country is with the politicians, not with the people,” exclaims Sultan Aziz Abu Hasan, a clerk sitting behind the desk at a small pharmacy.

“We need to get those thieves out,” says Fizza Ali, as a crowd listens attentively to the debate about democracy between the candidate and voters.

Abdullah shakes hands with Fizza Ali as a crowd gathers to hear a debate between the candidate and his prospective voters. (Photo: Shawn Carrié for Yahoo News)

The disillusionment is profound, but Abdullah is hopeful that an earnest campaign will restore not only some trust in the political process but also his neighbors’ faith in politics — by seeing one of their own in office. “Most people didn’t believe I’m this election’s ability to change their situation,” Abdullah tells Yahoo News. “But I try to change their minds, I tell them, ‘The decision is yours about what will happen.’”