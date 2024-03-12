Amid chaos and gang violence in Haiti, Ariel Henry agrees to resign as prime minister

Haiti's embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign late Monday following days of mounting pressure, as the last vestiges of law and order in the Caribbean country have collapsed.

Henry, who is stranded in Puerto Rico, made the announcement in a video address. Heavily armed gangs have taken control of and attacked the country's government infrastructure, including Haiti's only international airport.

"I want to thank the Haitian people for the opportunity I had been granted," he said in his address. "I'm asking all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability to come back as fast as possible."

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned on March 11, 2024, speaks to students during a public lecture in Nairobi, Kenya.

Henry said he would stay in his post until a transitional council is created and an interim premier named. An advisor to the prime minister did not return a message for comment on how long that might take.

His own tenure as prime minister was only meant to be on a temporary basis. Henry assumed the position with U.S. backing in the wake of the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. However, Henry has repeatedly postponed elections, saying restoring security to Haiti has been a higher priority.

Henry's resignation had been expected for several days as violence intensified while he was on a visit to Kenya. He had been pushing for a U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country to help fight powerful gangs who control large parts of the Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince and the surrounding region.

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Americas and the U.N. and other aid groups say food and water are dwindling. Henry's government declared a state of emergency more than a week ago after gangs attacked the country’s largest prison in Port-au-Prince, allowing about 3,500 inmates to escape, burned down police stations and sought to take control of the airport. Stories and food stands are running out of products.

Henry's resignation came as regional leaders, as well as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met in Jamaica on Monday to discuss a political transition in Haiti and how to halt spiraling violence and a humanitarian crisis. Blinken announced an additional $100 million to finance the deployment of a multinational force to Haiti.

Several years of unrest and gang violence in Haiti have displaced tens of thousands of Haitians. The U.N. estimates that about 1 million Haitian children are not attending school. Murders, kidnappings and sexual violence have skyrocketed. The ongoing violence, a political crisis and a drought have left an estimated 5.5 million Haitians − roughly half the entire population − in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N.

“It is clear that Haiti is now at a tipping point,” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Monday. "We are deeply distressed it is already too late for too many who have lost far too much at the hands of criminal gangs.”

Jimmy Chérizier, widely viewed as Haiti’s most powerful gang leader, told reporters on Monday that if the international community continues down the current road, "it will plunge Haiti into further chaos."

"We Haitians have to decide who is going to be the head of the country and what model of government we want," said Chérizier, a former police officer known as Barbecue. He leads a gang federation known as the G9 Family and Allies. "We are also going to figure out how to get Haiti out of the misery it's in now."

