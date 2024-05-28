Amid the car crash debris, Olympia police find a license plate. Here’s what happened next

A 43-year-old Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes after a wreck early Monday morning, according to police.

About 1 a.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at State Avenue Northeast at Chambers Street Northeast, which is near South Bay Road.

The impact of the crash had knocked the victim’s SUV onto its side, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said. Inside it were three people: an adult woman and two children, ages 13 and 11. The 11-year-old suffered a cut to the hand, he said.

The Mercedes-Benz driver left the scene of the crash; however, amid the crash debris, police found the Benz’s license plate.

A check of the plate led them to an address at 42nd Avenue Southeast near Boulevard Road in Olympia, Lower said.

An officer drove to that address and waited for backup before contacting the suspect. While waiting, though, a Chevy Camaro slow-rolled past the officer who recognized the Benz driver in the passenger seat, based on license plate information and a description of the driver provided by the victims.

Police watched as the Camaro pulled over to the side of the road and stopped. As police approached the vehicle, the two men inside it allegedly pretended to be asleep, Lower said.

Both men were arrested.

The man accused of causing the crash was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run with injury. The Camaro driver also was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A hit-and-run crash early Monday in Olympia knocked this SUV onto its side.