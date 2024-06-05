Amiah Robertson case: Mom opts to take plea in 8-month-old daughter's 2019 disappearance

A woman indicted in the 2019 disappearance of her 8-month-old daughter, Amiah Robertson, has opted to enter a plea, according to court records.

On Wednesday in Marion Superior Court, Amber Robertson, 24, filed an agreement to plead guilty to neglect of a dependent with abandonment or cruel confinement, a charge that is a felony, in connection with her missing child who has not been found to this day.

As part of the agreement, the state will dismiss Robertson's three remaining neglect charges.

Robertson's next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 7. If the deal is approved by Marion Superior Judge Marie Kern, Robertson faces a six-year sentence.

The plea comes less than a month after Robertson’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons, was sentenced to 10 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to neglect in the baby’s disappearance.

Robertson's jury trial was scheduled to begin June 24.

The deal stipulates a no-contact order between the couple.

Baby Amiah’s disappearance in 2019 prompted a community search.

The infant was thought to be with Lyons at the time of her disappearance on March 9, 2019. Lyons is believed to have left with the baby about 1:15 p.m. that day, then stayed on the southwest side of Indianapolis until 10 p.m. He returned without her.

Her family reported the baby missing on March 16, 2019, seven days after she was last seen.

In 2022, nearly three years later, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced the indictment of Robertson and Lyons in the case. Details about how police traced the baby’s disappearance to the couple have not been disclosed, with officials citing the confidentiality of the grand jury process.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mother opts to take plea in baby Amiah's 2019 disappearance