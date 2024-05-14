Amherst Town Board rescinds $11M bond for theater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Amherst Town Board approved an $11 million bond to build a community theater in Amherst Central Park, plans are now up in the air.

The board decided Monday night it would rescind the bond action.

This comes following the board’s March approval of the bond, which would be used toward building a facility to be used by MusicalFare Theatre.

A special election had been planned for late July or early August after a petition with more than 4,300 verified signatures was turned in to the Town Clerk’s office last month.

The town board’s Monday night decision rescinds the bond action for at least this year.

