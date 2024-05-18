Amherst fire chief passes away after long cancer battle

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – Amherst Fire Chief Jim Wilhelm, who has been working with the department for more than four decades, has passed away.

Wilhelm, after a “lengthy, courageous battle with cancer,” died Friday morning at Mercy Health hospital in Lorain, the Amherst Fire Department confirmed on Facebook.

He joined the Amherst Fire Department on May 21, 1977, nearly 47 years ago, and, according to fire officials, has held every rank at the department throughout the years.

He was named fire chief in 2017.

The post goes on to say that the department underwent various improvements during Wilhelm’s tenure.

“All of the department’s radios and air packs were replaced with grant dollars. Additional grant dollars were utilized to provide safety equipment and training for all of our members,” the department said in the Facebook post. “Two new engines are currently in the build process.”

Many took to the comments to share their condolences, including the Sheffield Village Fire Department, calling Wilhelm “an exceptional leader and man. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

The fire department is asking the community to keep Wilhelm’s family in thoughts and prayers at this time.

