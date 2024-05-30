Amherst eighth-grader falls in the fifth round of National Spelling Bee

May 30—Amritanshu Pradhan, an eighth-grader from Amherst Middle School, made it through the first four rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but was eliminated in the fifth round on Wednesday.

In Round 1, Pradhan correctly spelled "Keynesian," while for Round 2, he correctly defined the word "rudiments" as "fundamental skills taught or learned."

For the third round, he correctly spelled "aeromancy" and in the fourth round he spelled "harfang."

However, in the fifth round, which is a word meaning round, he failed to give the correct definition for "tresses."

The New Hampshire Union Leader is Pradhan's sponsor.

The bee, held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, had completed eight rounds as of Thursday morning.