Amgen's drug meets main goal in late-stage study for rare disease

(Reuters) - Amgen said on Wednesday its drug to treat patients with an immune system-related condition has met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company said its drug, Uplizna, showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of flares related to the rare disease, compared to placebo.

The drug was being studied for the treatment of Immunoglobulin G4-related disease, which is characterized by periods of remission and unpredictable disease flares.

Amgen is planning to file for an approval in the United States, based on the results.

Amgen had gained access to Uplizna through its $27.8 billion deal with Horizon Therapeutics.

Uplizna is currently approved for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder, also a type of rare disease, which affects the brain and spinal cord.

