Amfoot - Goff and Gurley power Rams past 49ers

- Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jared Goff passed for almost 300 yards as the Los Angeles Rams edged the San Francisco 49ers 41-39 at Levi's Stadium. The Rams improved to 2-1 on the NFL season and snapped a three-game losing skid to the 49ers, who fell to 0-3 and are winless under new coach Kyle Shanahan. Goff passed for a career-tying three touchdowns, including one to Gurley, who finished with 113 yards rushing on 28 carries. Gurley also caught five passes for 36 yards. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while wideout Robert Woods had six catches for 108 yards. Goff, completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards.





AFP