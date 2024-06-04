Ames woman sentenced to 2 years probation for hoarding nearly 30 cats

Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control rescued 27 cats from an inhospitable hoarding situation on Dec. 13, 2023. One of the rescued kittens lost one of its eyes due to an untreated corneal ulcer.

An Ames woman has been sentenced to two years of probation in a significant animal hoarding case.

Jennifer Thompson, 42, was arrested on Feb. 1, 2024, for two counts of animal neglect and one count of animal neglect with injury after police officers found 27 cats living in unsanitary conditions in her apartment.

Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control staff rescued the cats on Dec. 13, 2023. The pets allegedly did not have access to fresh water or food, kept in an apartment "full of garbage and animal waste."

Thompson pled guilty on May 20 to one count of animal neglect causing serious injury or death, requesting immediate sentencing.

As a counter, the State of Iowa sought more than $24 million in pecuniary damages for “medical bills and boarding” expenses the Ames Animal Shelter incurred by caring for the infected animals.

The court ruled that the Ames Animal Shelter assumed the “care, custody, and control” of the animals. Therefore, any expenses from caring for or providing shelter for the cats were "a result of the City’s own action."

27 cats found in unsanitary conditions

Property management alerted the Ames Police Department in late 2023 that Thompsen's apartment on Tripp Street was full of garbage and animal waste. Police said they could hear animals inside the apartment, but nobody answered the door when they arrived.

Feces were found along the doorway's threshold and flies were coming from under the door.

The 27 cats had access to only one litter box, according to court documents, while their food and water was placed in and around animal waste.

Excess animal waste covered much of the apartment along the floor and most of an uncovered mattress, according to court documents. Garbage was scattered throughout the home, and flies littered the apartment walls.

The 27 cats rescued from an unsanitary home on Dec. 13, 2023, were treated for upper respiratory infection, fleas, ticks and internal parasites.

Cats treated for neglect, sickness

A local veterinarian identified signs of respiratory disease in several rescued cats, including runny eyes, noses, and coughing. The veterinarian described it as “one of the worst situations [they had] seen for animal conditions and neglect of basic needs" in their 47 years of veterinary practice and animal welfare.

Twenty-five cats needed multiple medications to cure parastate infections when they arrived at the animal shelter. All but one of those cats required treatment for ear mites, according to a statement from the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners.

Eleven of the cats received antibiotic treatment for feline upper respiratory infections, which included congestion, sneezing, and eye problems. Specifically, three kittens between two to six months old had severe viral infections.

One of the rescued kittens lost one of its eyes due to an untreated corneal ulcer.

Thompson allegedly said she knew the kitten needed medical care but didn’t have the funds to take it to a veterinarian. Instead, she admitted to giving the kitten expired oral antibiotics, according to court documents.

The 42-year-old allegedly has a history of turning over sick cats to local animal shelters, according to court documents.

