Are Ames stores really reopening in 2026? Here's why you should be skeptical

While some news outlets are once again claiming that discount retailer Ames will be making a comeback, there's still no credible evidence of that.

Here's why you should be skeptical.

Claims based on 'announcement' on anonymous website

The claim that Ames plans to open 35 locations across the United States starting in June 2026 is based solely on an "announcement" posted on amesstores.com.

That was once the retail chain's website, but it was defunct for many years after the stores closed, and it's unclear who owns the URL now. (The domain is registered by Domains By Proxy LLC, in Tempe, Arizona, according to online records.)

Virtually no other information is available on the website, and it does not offer any avenue for reporters (or anyone else) to contact the people who are ostensibly behind Ames' purported comeback.

A Facebook page linked to the website does list a telephone number and an email address. But the phone rang for several minutes without the call being answered or sent to voicemail, and an email also went unanswered.

The former Ames department store in Middletown.

Previous comeback never materialized

Claims that Ames would return in spring 2023, more than 20 years after the chain declared bankruptcy, made headlines.

But that clearly didn't happen – further proof that just because someone makes a website and social media accounts that may look legitimate, that doesn't mean that anything they're saying is true.

In fact, The Providence Journal couldn't find any evidence that Cross Moline Ventures and the Molyneux Group – the companies that were supposedly to reopen Ames stores – actually exist. The supposed spokesperson for those companies, Shannon de Molyneux, also does not appear to be a real person.

An Instagram post later claimed that Cross Moline Ventures was rebranding as "Silver Knight Group." There is no evidence that this company or anyone supposedly associated with it exists, either.

While reporters have supposedly corresponded with "Shannon de Molyneux" and other purported spokespeople by email, no one has ever spoken to any of those individuals on the phone.

Again, anyone can make a social media account or email address using a fake name. And anyone can create or edit a Wikipedia page, so those don't prove that a person or company is real.

What's missing?

Typically, reporters know when new stores are opening because there's a paper trail – property transactions, construction permits, retail sales permits, planning and zoning applications, or even announcements from local officials.

There are no news reports from anywhere in the country indicating that Ames, or any of the companies that purportedly plan to bring the chain back, have taken the step of acquiring the necessary permits to open stores, or acquired any properties.

In Connecticut, where Ames was based and had its headquarters, Ames Department Stores Inc. LLC is no longer registered with the state, its registration having been revoked in 2022 for not filing annual reports. The corporation also does not appear to have active registrations in Massachusetts or Delaware.

Additionally, there's no evidence that the "Silver Knight Group" or any of the other previously mentioned companies are legally incorporated as businesses – which would certainly be a prerequisite for opening a store.

So, to recap: All the claims that Ames is reopening are based on sources that can easily be faked. Meanwhile, there are absolutely no public records, government documents, or third-party sources that corroborate those claims — even though the "comeback" of Ames has supposedly been in the works for over a year now.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Is Ames making a comeback? Why you should be skeptical