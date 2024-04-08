Ames Police arrest 16-year-old for stabbing near Delaware Avenue

The Ames Police Department has arrested a juvenile for allegedly stabbing another person.

A 16-year-old Ames male was charged with alleged willful injury-causing serious injury, a class C felony after police believe the male was involved in an altercation on Friday, April 6.

The Ames Police responded to a report of an alleged stabbing around 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue. Responding officers located one male victim who was being treated at an area hospital, according to an Ames Police press release.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

