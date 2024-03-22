Ames hopes to use more than $800,000 in grants to curb rising rent costs

The City of Ames plans to use more than $800,000 in federal grants to offset rising rent costs and housing concerns.

Ames received just over $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding last year and an additional $324,000 in HOME funds and expects more in the coming year. While officials don't yet know how much they will receive, they expect it to be similar to last year's amount.

Recent data from the United States Housing and Urban Development indicates that 52 percent of Ames households are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, while rent rose sharply by 15 percent in a five-year span from 2017 to 2022. The average rental price in Ames was $651 in 2012, while the average rent in 2022, according to HUD, was more than $1,000, nearly doubling in 10 years.

The city is developing its five-year consolidated plan for the federal Community Development Block Grant funding, which will run through 2029. Each five-year plan establishes goals for the city's annual action plan programs. The current consolidated plan was approved in 2019 and must be updated this year.

Ames officials hosted public forums on March 19 and March 20 to discuss ways to use the money to slow the housing crisis.

More: Ames seeks affordable housing in latest 5-year Community Development Block Grant plan

Ames residents want more housing assistance, programs

Ames Housing Coordinator Vanessa Baker-Latimer said some residents have asked the city to develop a deposit and first month's rent program.

Lauris Olson, who serves on the Story County Housing Trust Fund Board of Directors, said Ames has a "(definite) need" for that type of program. She noted that although the trust gave roughly $100,000 to local organizations for rent assistance two months ago, nearly half of that total has already been spent.

Olson said the housing trust approved a pilot downpayment assistance program. She thought a similar, government-sanctioned program could work because it is listed as part of the city's consolidated plan.

"I think it's great if that were going to be used with the money because there's a big demand out there for that," Olson said.

Some Ames residents said they'd like access to a housing rehabilitation program that aligns with the city's Climate Action Plan. Ames resident Mary Richards suggested upgrading homes with energy-efficient materials.

While Baker-Latimer feels a rehab program could be useful, she said federal grant requirements specific to Iowa and the historical society make the process challenging.

"Every house has to go through the State Historic Preservation Office for historic preservation before we can touch it," Baker Latimer said. "Because we're using federal funds, we have to submit our plan to them, and they have to determine if it's going to qualify."

More: Iowa bill to change police complaints, decertification advances as chiefs air concerns

Ames eyeing CDGB and HOME funding to improve housing

The CDGB program is part of the Housing Community Development Act of 1974 and is one of the largest running programs administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Congress appropriates the funds to states and localities, called entitlements, like the city of Ames, which became an entitlement community in 2004.

Ames was also sanctioned as a HOME entitlement in 2018, a program designed exclusively for affordable housing and low-income rental assistance.

HOME funds can be used to build houses and can be rolled over for other projects. Conversely, CDGB funds cannot be used to build homes, and they must be used in the year they were granted.

Latimer said it is better to utilize the two programs concurrently in order to access their full benefits.

"That helps stretch your resources on a project," Baker-Latimer said. "Each one addresses activities the other cannot; one can do new construction, and one can do infrastructure."

More: I-35 is closing overnight next week between Ames and Huxleyfor a bridge demolition. Here's what to know:

Timeline to set Ames' next consolidated plan

A housing plan will be presented to the Ames City Council on April 9. City staff will write the plan this spring once its approved.

A 30-day comment period will be held in June followed by a public hearing on July 9. The city will submit the final consolidated plan to HUD by July 15.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames officials want to use more than $800K in federal funding for housing