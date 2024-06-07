Ames Electric’s solar project is receiving some mowing help this summer from local sheep

A city of Ames solar project is receiving some help from an unexpected source — sheep.

About 50 sheep have moved to the solar farm hosting Ames Electric’s SunSmart Community Solar Project. Their job is to maintain the vegetation on site instead of mowing.

SunSmart is a 10-acre, 2-megawatt community solar farm between Airport Road and Highway 30. The project makes clean, solar energy more accessible to customers with shaded roofs, those who live in apartments or rent their homes, or for people who for any other reason cannot install solar panels on their own property.

The SunSmart Community Solar Project was completed in December 2020. There are almost 6,000 panels at the farm, which can produce enough solar energy to power about 450 homes a year.

According to Joel Zook, energy services coordinator with Ames Electric Services, the city is using the current solar project as a learning experience for any future projects.

"Ames would like to do a whole lot more solar at some point in the future," Zook said. "We're thinking about what we can learn here on these 10 acres and this 2-megawatt project that we can apply at a much larger scale at a future project somewhere down the road."

Though initially about 50 sheep were brought from Sheep on the Go Ames, there have been several lambs born since then. The solar farm's new guests will remain at the site for the summer, Zook said.

"We're really excited to kick this off this year," Zook said. "We've always thought this was an interesting idea."

Sheep make ideal mowers

Sheep were selected because of their size and because they thrive on grass, while cattle and goats need additional nutrients.

Due to their size, cattle could damage equipment and goats may be overly curious, according to Chad Steenhoek, the owner of Sheep on the Go in Ames.

“With targeted grazing by sheep, we’re able to eat the vegetation in a manner that stores more carbonin the ground," Steenhoek said in a city of Ames news release. "By storing more carbon, we improve soil life in the soil. As the soil improves, that creates a better environment for grass. It’s a good cycle."

Steenhoek has previously provided goats to Ames to help manage invasive species in Ada Hayden Heritage Park.

Ames staff will provide regular reports on the sheep throughout their stay at the solar farm.

Power packs help Ames residents earn utility bill credit

Customers of Ames Electric Services can buy shares in the solar farm, called power packs. Each pack is a one-time investment and represents the output of about half a solar panel.

Owners of power packs will receive monthly credits on their utility bill. Bill credits are expected to average around $1 per month and are based on the actual production of the solar farm for the duration of the 20-year contract.

The original price was $300, but each year the price will be reduced. As of Jan. 10, the price is $240, and will reduce by $15 on Dec. 10, 2025.

