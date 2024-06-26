Ames council approves residential housing at Research Park, paves way for Dunkin drive-thru

The Ames City Council approved a pair of ordinances Tuesday that could have a significant impact on local economic development.

The third and final reading of an ordinance allowing residential housing to be built in the Iowa State University Research Park was approved.

The zoning amendment is for a mixed-use development in the park's Hub Activity at two sites, 1705 and 1726 Collaboration Place.

Kyle Martin, operations manager for the Research Park, said at a previous council meeting that the goal is to help recruit companies and young professionals.

"We know we are really good at finding housing for young families and students, but we're not great at providing housing for ages 22 to 32," Martin said. "I think that's the problem we're trying to solve today, not only for the Research Park but the city of Ames."

The city council was asked to rezone the two parcels of land in the Research Park for residential use on Feb. 27 to help recruit companies and young professionals to the Research Park

More: The Ames council has approved a new tax abatement program to help improve a housing shortage

The old Burger King building at 209 Lincoln Way in Ames, Iowa, is seen on June 18, 2024

More: Old Burger King restaurant on Lincoln Way may become Dunkin' coffee shop

Downtown Dunkin' drive-thru nears reality

An ordinance amendment permitting 20% alternative design adjustments for drive-through facility standards was also approved, further opening the door for a Dunkin' drive-through coffee shop.

The new business would redevelop the old Burger King restaurant at 209 Lincoln Way. Design plans call for structural improvements to the property, including reducing the drive-through from five feet to four feet and reducing the parking spaces from 27 to 24.

The property lies in the Downtown Gateway Commercial district, created by the city of Ames in 2018 to facilitate redevelopment north of Lincoln Way between Grand Avenue and Duff Avenue. The city is hoping to redevelop the district, Ames Director of Planning and Housing Kelly Diekmann said.

The property owner at 209 Lincoln Way plans to modify the old Burger King building to include an indoor seating area. The indoor play structure will be removed and replaced with a new façade and patio.

Diekmann said the changes will improve site function, allowing a property owner to reinvest in the building, bringing it to current building standards.

"It's going to look brand new on the site, going to look like a fresh development, which will be a good signal for investment in that corridor," Diekmann said.

More: Geothermal energy estimates concern Ames City Council, housing may come to research park

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames council paves way for downtown Dunkin' drive-thru