America's rule of law upheld in unanimous guilty verdict of Donald Trump

A jury of 12 in a Manhattan courtroom accomplished what others have tried: holding Donald Trump accountable. The accountability came in the form of an unanimous verdict of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal an alleged "hush money" payment to an adult film actress. These were felonies that influenced the 2016 presidential election, possibly changing its outcome.

Defendant Donald Trump is now a "convicted felon." He becomes the first former president and presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee to earn that historic but ignoble label. He now has a criminal record, a damning complication for any candidate seeking political office, much less the presidency of the United States.

"This is a disgrace, a rigged trial by a conflicted judge," he said after leaving the courtroom. Trump maintained his innocence, attempting to do better in the court of public opinion after failing to win in the court of law.

"Why should Americans vote for a convicted felon?" a reporter asked. Trump, walking away, had no answer.

One can only hope his utter lack of contrition figures into his sentencing.

The hush money trial stood amid much weightier cases that have yet to start in federal courts in Fort Pierce and Washington, D.C. Disguising campaign contributions to cover up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels always seemed to pale in comparison to allegations of stealing classified documents and orchestrating a riot at the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the peaceable transfer of power following the 2020 election. Justice, however, has been served in the least likely of cases.

The credit goes to a determined judge who oversaw a fair trial, and the 12-members jury of Trump's peers who after being called to serve and vetted by both the defense and prosecution considered the evidence to reach a guilty verdict. Trump was presumed innocent, had his day in court and found guilty. His sentencing will come on July 11, only days before the Republican National Convention.

Trump will likely appeal, and there will be those, mostly political acolytes who have curried favor with him, who will try to discredit the process, hoping to damage the reputations of the judge, jury and the legal system itself to save their party's presidential prospects.

Let them. They may try to disparage the trial but the result speaks for itself.

Trump was charged with crimes, and like every other defendant he had his day in court. The rule of law prevailed.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump verdict showed the power of the rule of law