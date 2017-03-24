    All of America's Fighter Planes in One GIF

    The United States military has been flying jets since 1946. Autoauctionmall.com has put together a morphing GIF that celebrates many of the major fighter designs, starting with the F-1 Fury and continuing to today's F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

    Here's the full list of the aircraft depicted:

    F-1 Fury

    F-2 Banshee

    F-3 Demon

    F-4 Phantom

    F-5 Freedom Fighter

    F-6 Skyray

    F-7 Sea Dart

    F-8 Crusader

    F-9 Cougar

    F-10 Skyknight

    F-11 Tiger

    F-14 Tomcat

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    F-17 Cobra

    F-18 Hornet

    F-20 Tigershark

    F-22 Raptor

    F-23 Black Widow

    F-35 Lightning II

    Design trends over the decades are easy to pick out. The first aircraft, the F-1 Fury, dates to 1946 and looks like a propeller-driven plane. In the 1950s, aircraft such the F-4 Phantom and F-7 Sea Dart were optimized for speed. The 1970s-era F-14 Tomcat and F-15 Eagle mixed speed with maneuverability, while the F-16, F-17, and F-18 trended towards maneuverability over speed. In the 1990s, the F-22, F-23, and F-35 were the first aircraft to adopt stealthy body shaping characteristics, resulting in sleeker, sharper aircraft designs.

