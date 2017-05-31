America's Cup qualifiers postponed due to light wind

Racing in the second round robin of the America's Cup qualifiers was postponed Wednesday because of light wind on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The four races will be sailed Thursday, which had been a lay day.

Those races will be SoftBank Team Japan against Groupama Team France, Britain's Land Rover BAR against Emirates Team New Zealand, two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA versus Team Japan and Team France against Land Rover BAR.

Oracle Team USA leads with six points, followed by Team New Zealand with five and Land Rover BAR with four. Sweden's Artemis Racing, Team Japan and Team France have two points apiece.

One challenger will be eliminated after the second round robin. The challengers will sail their semifinals and finals to determine which team faces Oracle in the America's Cup match.