Americans Think Jeff Sessions Should Resign

Jeff Sessions recused himself of any investigations into President Donald Trump’s campaign, its members and their alleged contact with Russians after it was discovered he had also been in contact with a Russian ambassador twice while Trump was campaigning in 2016. However, the American people think the former Alabama senator and current attorney general should have resigned from his new position altogether, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.

The poll, which surveyed 1,323 voters across the nation from March 2 to Monday, found 52 percent of voters believed Sessions lied under oath during his confirmation hearings when he told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he hadn’t been in contact with any Russian officials. Another 51 percent of voters said that the attorney general should have resigned following his admission instead of recusing himself.

"During the course of the confirmation proceedings on my nomination to be attorney general, I advised the Senate Judiciary Committee that ‘[i]f a specific matter arose where I believed my impartiality might reasonably be questioned, I would consult with Department ethics officials regarding the most appropriate way to proceed,’" Sessions said during news conference. "Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for president of the United States."

The majority of voters aren’t satisfied with the way the president has been handling the controversy surrounding his campaign and cabinet members’ affiliation with Russia, with 52 percent of voters saying they disapproved it. Sixty-one percent of voters said they were “very concerned “ or “somewhat concerned” about Trump’s ties to Russia while another 62 percent said Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election was a “very important” or “somewhat important” topic.

As for who should actually investigation the claims regarding Trump’s campaign, the election and Russia's involvement, 66 percent of voters said they supported an “independent commission investigating potential links between some of Donald Trump's campaign advisors and the Russian government.”

Republicans, however, were the only listed party, age, gender or racial group that opposed a department other than the FBI or CIA examining the matter with 64 percent opposing an outside department conducting the investigation.

