We Americans salute the Princess of Wales for her courage and dignity

As news of the Princess of Wales’ battle with cancer reaches across the globe, a profound sadness washes over the hearts of Americans like me. Her Royal Highness is one of the brightest lights in our often dark times. Along with our British friends, we fervently pray for her full and rapid recovery.

Princess Catherine’s decision to bravely announce her condition to the world resonates deeply with us as with you. It embodies the resolve and courage that we have long admired in our staunchest ally, Britain. In the face of adversity, the Princess’ openness serves as a powerful example of strength, reminding us of the resilience ingrained in the British spirit.

Yet, amidst the outpouring of support, we cannot ignore the regrettable cacophony of speculation and gossip that has emerged – shamefully, much of it from this side of the Atlantic. The vile rumours and mad conspiracy theories circulating on social media platforms and among certain commentators only add pain during this difficult moment. It has been dismaying to witness such disrespect and lack of empathy towards someone – especially someone whose conduct is so admirable – enduring such a terrible struggle.

While apologies will never be issued by many of the always thoughtless and often vile individuals who behaved badly, so many behind a veil of anonymity, I would like to say that many of us on this side of the Atlantic were repelled by that behaviour and we are ashamed of those Americans who participated. Britain is fortunate to have the Princess of Wales who at all times has acted with dignity and grace.

It only remains to express the hope that the Princess and her family can find some solace in the genuine expressions of love and support from both sides of the Atlantic – and indeed all around the world.

