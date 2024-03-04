America's first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available soon

More than 50 years after the oral contraceptive pill went on the market in the United States, the country's first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in stores and online nationwide later this month.

Known as Opill, the birth control pill will be available without prescription necessary in major retailers and pharmacies nationwide in late March, the drug's maker, Perrigo, announced Monday.

The medication will cost $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply in stores. Online customers can buy Opill at Opill.com for $49.99 for a three-month supply and $89.99 for a six-month supply. Patients may begin pre-ordering the drug from select stores as of this week.

Opill was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in July 2023 and will be the first of its kind available to Americans over-the-counter.

Now that details about access of Opill have emerged, advocates say that stocking the pill on retailer shelves and online is a step in the right direction — but more still needs to be done to ensure equitable access to quality reproductive health care nationwide.

What reproductive rights advocates say about Opill

Reproductive rights advocates described the arrival of Opill to American consumers as a major victory, but underscored the need for reduced or no-cost solutions for people without insurance or other cost barriers, according to a statement from the Contraceptive Access Initiative in response to Perrigo's announcement.

Perrigo confirmed that Opill can be paid or reimbursed through Flexible Spending or Health Savings Accounts (also known as FSAs/HSAs), although parameters of these specific savings plans typically depend on employers' unique coverage offerings — and that the patient has an employer if at all. The company confirmed a cost-assistance program will be announced in coming weeks to help qualified low-income, uninsured individuals get Opill for little or no charge.

Once Opills cost and availability is better understood, Nurx, a telemedicine health care provider, plans to stock the medication, according to Nurx Chief Business Officer Caroline Hofmann.

The online provider serves more than 500,000 women across the U.S. and more than 40% of these patients live in the South. Current birth control pill offerings can cost as little as $15 on Nurx, less than Opill's in-store or online price, and Nurx offers automatic refills.

As of now, a prescription is necessary to get birth control pills from Nurx. So the arrival of Opill to virtual retailers like this one would basically transform the process into a one-stop shop for people, Hofmann said.

"That is one more option in our arsenal we can equip women with," said Hofmann. "This would truly make it a one-touch type of experience."

While Nurx has yet to launch Opill on its platform, Hofmann says a majority of women may still opt for an appointment with a medical provider for reasons of cost and information.

"Our hypothesis is that for the vast amount of women, it will still be cheaper to access contraceptives using their insurance versus buying Opill over the counter," Hofmann said, citing that many insurers don't have copays for a visit or for generic birth controls already. "It will still be from an affordability standpoint likely to be cheaper for a lot of patients to get a prescription."

While Hofmann lauds Opill being available over the counter, she said the progesterone-only pill is just one of many birth control options available to Americans. Many patients still want to speak with a doctor to determine what option is best for their lifestyle and medical situation.

There's also the question of stock. As with any oral contraceptive, the consumer needs to refresh their supply on a regular basis in order to maintain the efficacy of the routine in preventing pregnancy. Anyone can purchase Opill in a variety of sizes in one-month or three-month packs at a time, the manufacturer said. The oral contraceptive is also available online on Opill.com for $49.99 for a three-month supply or $89.99 for a six-month supply.

The election in the backdrop

The availability of the drug comes as the Biden administration attempts to rally around reproductive rights in the 2024 campaign season, a move galvanized by the fall of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that previously established the right to an abortion. As 14 states have moved to outright ban abortion and other states weigh restrictions, birth control has become an urgent topic for many people looking to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Hofmann said she's yet to see either side of the political debate attack "plain vanilla contraceptive care" to the extent other facets of reproductive rights including abortion and emergency contraception have been conservative targets. While she celebrated the expansion of birth control access, she said the battle for equal care is about the whole of its parts:

"Just over the counter birth control is not the only solution," she said. "I think we really need to take a step back and think about how do provide high quality care everywhere in the country. How do you make it affordable? This is a great step but it shouldn't be the only step."

Embryos and the election: Will the Alabama IVF ruling change how people vote?

President Joe Biden speaks about the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 23, 2024, in Manassas, Va., to campaign for abortion rights.

How does Opill work?

Opill uses the synthetic hormone progestin to block sperm from the cervix, preventing pregnancy.

While most other birth control pills use progestin and estrogen, progestin-only pills like Opill are often recommended for people who can't take combination pills for health reasons.

Hormone-based pills, like Opill, have long been one of the most common forms of birth control nationwide and have been used by tens of millions of people since the 1960s.

Norgestrel was first approved in the U.S. in 1973 and marketed by Pfizer as the prescription product Ovrette until it was discontinued in 2005 as combination birth control pills with both estrogen and progestin became more popular. In 2015, HRA Pharma acquired norgestrel and rebranded it as Opill with the sole purpose of getting government approval to sell the pill over the counter.

The pill is currently sold without a prescription in the United Kingdom. Other contraceptive pills are available without prescription across much of the globe, including in South America, Asia and Africa.

Adrianna Rodriguez contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Americans can purchase birth control over-the-counter later this month