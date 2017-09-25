Americans in Puerto Rico Beg for Federal Help

Rachel Maddow reports on the still dire situation in Hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico and the inadequate response so far from the federal government, which has had to be reminded that Puerto Ricans are Americans.

