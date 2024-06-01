Americans largely split on whether they approve of Trump’s conviction: Survey

(The Hill) — Americans are mostly divided on whether they approve of the recent conviction of former President Trump in his New York hush money trial, according to a new survey.

The YouGov survey found that about 50 percent of Americans agree with the jury on the members’ decision to convict the former president on 34 charges. In the same survey, about 19 percent said they were “not sure” if they agree with the decision and about 30 percent said they didn’t agree.

Trump became the first former U.S. president to be a convicted felon Thursday, after a jury found him guilty on all counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments his then-fixer, Michael Cohen, made to porn actor Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 election.

Shortly following the jury reading the verdict, Trump railed against the trial outside the courtroom.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial. The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here,” Trump said.

Other findings in the survey included that about 47 percent of Americans agreed that the former president got a “fair trial.” About 18 percent said they were “not sure” if Trump received a “fair trial,” while about 37 percent said he didn’t.

President Biden criticized Trump over his language on the trial’s fairness Friday.

“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” the president said.

“Our justice system should be respected, and we should never allow anyone to tear it down; it’s as simple as that,” he added.

The YouGov survey was conducted on May 30 and included the answers of 3,040 U.S. adults.

