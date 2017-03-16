Americans take to the air against ISIS
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
A U.S. Marine Corps Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017. (Photo: Hamad Mohammed/Reuters)
