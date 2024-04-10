Americans eat enough grilled cheeses each year to fill 900 Olympic swimming pools

Toast and liquid gold — America eats enough grilled cheese sandwiches in a year to fill nearly 900 Olympic-sized swimming pools. A new state-by-state poll of 5,000 U.S. adults, commissioned by Pepperidge Farm and conducted by OnePoll, found a single average person eats 36 grilled cheeses per year. If everyone in the nation’s population were to eat the average amount in a year, it would be enough to cover 29,180 football fields with the classic sandwich. Grilled cheese sandwiches were found to be best for quick and easy weekday meals (53%), during cravings (38%) and on rainy days (27%). Three in five (62%) agreed that grilled cheese is best made at home and 40% said they prefer eating it for lunch more than any other meal time.

View comments