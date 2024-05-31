Americans in DC react to Trump’s guilty verdict in high money trial

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than 200 miles away from a New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 charges, people in Washington, D.C. were tuned in to the verdict.

“My in-laws called and said, ‘turn on the news, turn on the news, turn on the news.’ We’re fiddling with the remote and guilty, guilty, guilty,” said Lev Boonin, who lives in the District. “It is one of those moments that will probably stick with me a while.”

Jury finds Trump guilty on all counts in hush money case

Boonin said he was surprised—but pleased—by the outcome.

“I think that it’s a good day for democracy and that it shows that no one, not even a former president, is above the law,” he said.

The former president was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The case focused on hush money payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels in an attempt to influence the 2016 election.

Trump is now the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

“One of our roommates sent us a message about the trial and the verdict, like ‘oh my god guys Trump is guilty,” said Samia Khan, who is interning in D.C.

Maryland, Virginia officials react to Trump’s guilty verdict in New York

Khan said she doesn’t believe the trial and verdict will have a major impact on the upcoming 2024 election. But she does believe it’ll have a broader impact.

“I think the difference will be the outside, how other countries view us, the fact someone is arrested can still run for president,” she said.

Mrunal Kulkarni, who is also interning in D.C., said she had been following the case closely and agreed it won’t have major impact on voters.

“It’s a big deal that something like this is happening, especially since he’s a former president,” Kulkarni said. “The people who established themselves as his supporters, a lot of times the things he end ups doing don’t affect how they perceive him.”

Qiana Monroe, who visited D.C. from West Palm Beach, said people can only be fooled for so long.

“Every dog has his day, what’s in the dark will come to light,” she said. “I can’t personally speak on his guilt or innocence, I can only go by what I see and to me it seems like a lot of foolishness.”

Hogan urges Americans to ‘respect’ Trump verdict, legal process

Monroe said she believes the trial has been eye opening for some people.

“At this point we’re either going to do something about it or we’re going to keep letting things slide,” she said. “Regardless of how we feel, our own opinions about who is running, we should still get out and vote. It’s important.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.