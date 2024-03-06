Do Americans like daylight saving time? 6 in 10 want to stop changing their clocks. Do you?

This weekend everyone across the country, except for Hawaii and most of Arizona, will lose an hour of sleep as daylight saving time begins.

Do we want to?

In practically every poll or survey, the answer is no, by a wide margin.

Most Americans want to stop changing clocks for daylight saving time

In a poll taken by Economist/YouGov last March, 6 in 10 Americans (62%) said they would like to stop changing their clocks.

In a 2023 survey from Payless Power it was a smaller majority of 57%, although 83% of the respondents believed that daylight saving time failed to achieve its original goal of conserving energy. Nearly 1 in 6 said that changing their clocks actually cost them an average of $51 more a month or $408 annually on their electric bill.

A Monmouth University poll in 2022 found that six in 10 (61% wanted to stop.

A 2019 Associated Press-Norc Center poll found that seven in 10 Americans wanted to stop fiddling with clocks. In 2018, Florida Today asked its readers and 78% were against clock-changing.

What are the pros and cons of daylight saving time?

Originally DST was implanted in the U.S. during the first World War to save money on fuel for light and heat in homes. It was brought back in 1966 to standardize the wide range of times in the states. DST was made permanent for a time during WWII and again during the energy crisis of the 70s.

Generally, chambers of commerce, sports and recreation industries, and businesses like daylight saving time as it allows more time after work for shopping and tourism. Some studies have shown that street crime and vehicle accidents drop during daylight saving time, and evenings may be safer for joggers and dog walkers.

However, disrupting your sleep patterns can cause severe health issues in some people. It can confuse young children and cause anxiety in some pets. Studies have shown a rise in workplace and vehicle accidents the day or two after the clock change and productivity often suffers. Some children may find themselves walking to their bus stops in the dark. Many people say they feel more productive and spend more time outside in standard time, and the movie industry would prefer it get dark sooner.

Despite the persistent belief, farmers generally do not care what a clock thinks the time is.

Do Americans prefer daylight saving time or standard time?

Here, we're more divided.

In the YouGov poll, exactly half of the people responding wanted to stick with daylight saving time and get later sunrises and sunsets, meaning darker mornings and more light later in the day. Just under a third (31%) preferred a permanent standard time, with earlier sunrises and sunsets. And 19% weren't sure or had no preference.

Three in 10 wanted to go with DST in the AP-Norc poll, however, and four in 10 liked standard time. In the Monmouth poll, 44% wanted the later sunrise and sunset hours while only 13% preferred standard time.

Which states are trying to stop daylight saving time?

Hawaii and most of Arizona (everything except the Navajo Reservation) do not recognize daylight saving time. The clocks in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas remain unadjusted as well.

So far, 28 states have passed laws or resolutions trying to make daylight saving time a year-round thing, with no twice-a-year clock changes: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Some states are working on legislation to make standard time the permanent one: Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont, according to Forbes.

What is the Sunshine Protection Act? Did the Sunshine Protection Act pass?

With Daylight Saving Time returning on Sunday, we should pass my Sunshine Protection Act to lock the clock and make it permanent.https://t.co/NzTayeTbr3 pic.twitter.com/uH0cutZTBU — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) March 5, 2024

In 2018, Florida legislators passed HB 1013 to give the state a permanent DST, saying "as the 'Sunshine State,' Florida should be kept sunny year-round." Then-Governor Rick Scott signed it, but it only goes into effect if the federal government approves the Sunshine Protection Act.

That bill, introduced in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, and Rep. Vern Buchanan, would make daylight saving time permanent for the country while allowing states to exempt themselves under certain circumstances. It has passed the Senate but not the U.S. House of Representatives, nor has it been signed into law by President Biden.

What do you think?

Should we end the practice of changing our clocks twice a year? If so, which time do we pick? Let us know!

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daylight saving time: Polls show most Americans hate changing times