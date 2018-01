WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. citizens were among the victims of a hotel attack in Kabul last Saturday, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"The attack on the hotel, once again, shows the depravity of terrorists who seek to sow chaos. Sadly, we can confirm that Americans are among the victims," State Department spokesman Robert Greenan said in a statement.





(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)