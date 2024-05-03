American Water Charitable Foundation anounces Water and Environment grantees

May 2—WILKES-BARRE — The American Water Charitable Foundation — a nonprofit organization established by American Water — recently announced 15 organizations were awarded a Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served by Pennsylvania American Water with a total of $267,580 in funding.

A commitment to the well-being of the environment and watersheds is at the heart of all Pennsylvania American Water does, according to Thom Chiomento, Pennsylvania American Water vice president of business development, government and external affairs.

"We understand that as a company, we play an important role in protecting, restoring, and enhancing these shared resources, but we also know we can't do it alone," Chiomento said on Thursday. "We're thankful for the many dedicated community partners we're able to collaborate with and support as they work to address environmental concerns, offer educational resources and ensure the health and vitality of our state for generations to come."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving — water, people and communities.

NEPA grantees and projects include:

—Eastern PA Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, Luzerne County — Conduct a water quality assessment of fishery and impacts from abandoned mines in Southern Wyoming Valley ($18,000).

—Lehman Sanctuary, Luzerne County — Restore native wildflower watershed habitats alongside watershed education to regional students ($10,000).

—North Branch Land Trust, Luzerne County — Implement an invasive species management plan that increases stormwater retention, water quality and public access at the Hanover Crossings Marsh Sanctuary ($25,000).

—Old Forge Elementary PTO, Lackawanna County — Restore arboretum to create an outdoor classroom with seating, shade, plants and a pond/water source ($10,000).

—Scranton Tomorrow, Lackawanna County — Purchase landscape materials for City Pride 2024, including soil, plants, signage, and litter abatement supplies ($38,200)

—The Greater Pittston Land Revitalization Corporation, Luzerne County — Empower the community through The Gardens at Pittston Housing Authority shared green space: fostering growth, connection and sustainability ($10,000).

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants is allocated towards projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation."

