American Veterans Traveling Tribute comes to Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home in Amarillo

Mar. 25—AMARILLO — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dr. Dawn Buckingham reminds Texans and Veterans that The American Veterans Traveling Tribute's (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display for the public at the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home (TSVH) in Amarillo from March 27 to March 28.

The opening ceremony begins March 27 at 10 a.m.; fly over; Invocation: Chaplain, Thomas E. Creek VA; Presentation of Colors: Performed by Tascosa High School Honor Guard; Pledge of Allegiance: Rick Hatch, USMC Gunnery Sergeant; National Anthem: Performed by Amarillo High School Choir; guest speaker: Dr. Rodney S. Gonzalez, Amarillo VA Health Care System; Texas Veteran Hall of Fame Induction: Diana Mason; Tribute of Arms: Performed by Amarillo High School Choir; Retirement of Colors: Performed by Tascosa High School Honor Guard; Benediction: Chaplain, Thomas E. Creek VA.

"As citizens of this great country, we must always remember the men and woman who have made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for the freedoms we enjoy today," Buckingham said in a news release. "The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is providing Texans a way to honor our fallen warriors while visiting their local Texas State Veterans Home. I encourage every Texan to take advantage of this incredible opportunity by honoring those we have lost and paying respect to the Veterans who are residents of VLB's Texas State Veterans Homes."

The Tribute Wall displayed at the Ussey-Roan TSVH will be the larger version of the traveling Tribute Wall at 360 feet long. It includes the Traveling Vietnam Wall and tributes to other conflicts and attacks. This incredible Tribute Wall has traveled across the country to promote the remembrance of all those who have served our country.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is known as "The Wall That Heals." However, not everyone can travel to experience the mighty black granite walls inscribed with the names of the men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. In 2005, retired Lieutenant Colonel Don Allen, a U.S. Army and Vietnam Veteran, founded The American Veterans Traveling Tribute to bring "The Wall That Heals" to his fellow Veterans.