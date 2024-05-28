American in Turks and Caicos sentenced to time served, fine over ammo

Another American who was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands for possessing ammunition was sentenced to time served and a $9,000 fine on Tuesday, local media reported. Tyler Wenrich was facing a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in prison for ammunition charges in the British territory.

Wenrich was given a sentence of three weeks imprisonment, which was covered by the time he served before he was released on bail, according to local media. He will be free to leave the islands after he pays the fine, which he has to do by Sunday.

The Virginia EMT and father was arrested in April after two 9 mm rounds were found in his backpack as he was trying to board a cruise ship. He pleaded guilty last week.

Tyler Wenrich / Credit: CBS News

Wenrich is the second American tourist to be sentenced this month over ammunition found in his luggage. Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania received a yearlong suspended sentence and was fined $6,700 on Friday over 20 rifle rounds found in his checked bag in February.

Hagerich was out on bail most of the time as his case moved through the court system, but he wasn't allowed to return home while on bail. Hours after he and his wife left his sentencing hearing on the islands, he was back in Pennsylvania hugging his two children.

"It's the hardest time of my life," Hagerich told CBS News Pittsburgh on Friday. "You know, just being separated from your family, as a father, as a provider and to not be that figure in your family's life, it's a very tough pill to swallow, but to have these guys here right now, this is everything."

Hagerich became roommates with a third American facing similar charges. Ryan Watson, a father of two from Oklahoma, was arrested in April as he and his wife were trying to leave the islands when four rounds of hunting ammunition were found in his carry-on bag.

Watson was expected to plead guilty this week. His wife Valerie Watson said she was hopeful for her husband after seeing how Hagerich's case was resolved.

"It is really hard with him being there," Valerie Watson told CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave. "The kids are doing OK. They really struggle at times."

Meanwhile, Sharitta Grier, a grandmother from Florida, has a court date scheduled for July after she allegedly had two bullets in her carry-on bag when she was going home from a surprise Mother's Day vacation.

A fifth American who was also recently charged was allowed to return home for medical reasons.

Major retailers rolling out deals as summer starts

Sentencing for another American arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammo in luggage

What prosecution, defense in Trump trial want to show jurors in their closing arguments