American travel to Europe this holiday season up 23 percent

Holiday travel to Lisbon, Portugal has grown more than a 100 percent among US travelers this holiday season, according to Allianz.

Lisbon, Portugal is enjoying explosive growth among American travelers, registering more than 100 percent growth in travel for this holiday season.

That's according to a new report from insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance, which looked at where US holidaymakers are headed this season.

Overall, total ticket purchases to Europe from Thanksgiving through to New Year's Day are up 23 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

And while the ranking of the most popular European destinations remains largely unchanged from years previous -- London tops the charts -- one of the most noteworthy performers is Lisbon, Portugal, which experienced 103 percent growth compared to last year.

Zurich and Barcelona also saw around 50 percent growth in ticket purchases this year.

The findings are based on data collected from partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance. Data was gathered by analyzing the number of customers who went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths on their websites.

Here are the top 10 most popular European destinations for US travelers this holiday season:

1. London

2. Paris

3. Rome

4. Amsterdam

5. Madrid

6. Barcelona

7. Frankfurt

8. Munich

9. Dublin

10. Zurich