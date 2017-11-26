American Shiffrin captures another slalom title in Vermont

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, celebrates after completing her second run for a first place finish in the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom race, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American Mikaela Shiffrin has picked up her first win of the season in convincing style, winning both runs of the women's World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Shiffrin, who won the slalom at Killington last year, finished with a combined two-run time of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds. She was 1.64 seconds ahead of runner-up Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who won the last two World Cup slaloms. Bernadette Schild finished third in 1:43.58, a distant 2.67 seconds back.

Shiffrin was the runner-up in Saturday's giant slalom and now leads the overall World Cup standings with 305 points. With a win and a second-place finish each, Shiffrin and Vlhova are now tied for the slalom points lead.

The win was the 26th World Cup slalom victory for Shiffrin, who is third all time. At just 22, she has won 32 races in all disciplines. The Killington slalom was her sixth World Cup win in the United States.