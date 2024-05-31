American Red Cross teams up with Tetris to incentivize blood donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Red Cross is teaming up with the creators of the iconic best-selling video game Tetris to incentivize people to donate blood in a time where “fewer donors are rolling up a sleeve.”

Gulf Shores Surf Rescue team rescues 7, finds 18 missing people over busy Memorial Day weekend

According to a press release, the partnership is a celebration of the video game’s 40th anniversary and to build the blood supply for patients in need.

American Red Cross and Tetris t-shirt (American Red Cross)

“In commemoration, all who answer the call to help on May 20-June 9, 2024, will get an exclusive Tetris® + Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator, Alexey Pajitnov,” the release said.

The need for blood donations

Officials emphasize the need for blood donations since “about 20,000 fewer blood donations were collected over the past month than needed to maintain the Red Cross national blood supply.”

Further, the release notes that the U.S. is approaching what the AAA calls the “100 deadliest days” of summer — a time when it is critical that hospitals have blood products on hand for trauma and accident victims.

Dangerous and deadly snakes in South Baldwin County—what you need to know this summer

How to donate blood

Those who wish to donate blood or wish to get more information about blood donations can:

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit the American Red Cross website

Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

Once setting up an appointment, those who meet certain requirements can donate blood.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification for check-in

Individuals who are 17 years old or 16 with parental consent can donate by state law

Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and under must meet certain height and weight requirements

5 guys rescued after being stranded in the Gulf — faith and this device saved their lives

Pajintov, who is a recent first-time blood donor, said, “I think it’s very important to not just talk about people united together and helping each other, but doing it with your real action, and that’s what I tried to do this time. So, play Tetris and donate blood!”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.