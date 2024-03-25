American Red Cross is offering limited 'Godzilla x Kong' T-shirt for donations until April 7
While blood donations have seen a slight rise in recent months, a new promotion may have donors rushing to get their hands on some kaiju-themed apparel.
Representatives from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania have announced that they are collaborating with Warner Bros. Pictures to offer a limited-time "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" T-shirt for visitors donating blood, platelets or plasma donations. A limited supply of the shirts will be distributed until April 7.
In addition to the monster movie promotion, donors who visit between April 8 and April 28 will be eligible for a $10 e-gift card. Donors during this period will also be entered into a contest for one of two $7,000 gift cards.
To book a time to donate blood, community members are encouraged to visit The American Red Cross's website, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
