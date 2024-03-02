American Red Cross of North Florida kicks off annual Red Cross Month to celebrate local heros

The American Red Cross of North Florida is kicking off its annual Red Cross Month celebration in March to honor local community heroes who help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone.

“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies,” said Christian Smith, Regional CEO, of the American Red Cross of North Florida. “This relief and hope wouldn’t be possible without these local heroes. Please consider joining in their commitment by donating or volunteering.”

Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a lifesaving skills course.

Those who donate at redcross.org/givingday on March 27 will be part of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 supporters nationwide to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Volunteers comprise 90% of the national Red Cross workforce to power its lifesaving mission, along with generous financial donors; people trained in skills like first aid and CPR; and other supporters.

Below are some of the ways that people from the North Florida community have delivered relief with the Red Cross in fiscal year 23:

Helped 1,174 families affected by home fires or other disasters.

Provided 19,608 services to military members veterans and families.

Installed 4,571 free smoke alarms for the Home Fire Campaign.

Trained 48,409 residents in lifesaving courses such as CPR/AED and first aid.

Taught 11,211 residents and children on how to keep safe during a disaster.

Collected 1,057 blood donations from 59 blood drives.

Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. Learn more at www.soundthealarm.org/NorthFlorida.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/northflorida or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media @RedCrossNorthFL.

