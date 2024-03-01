American Pickers on The History Channel coming to Pennsylvania; here’s how to appear on the show

American Pickers on The History Channel is coming to Pennsylvania this spring, and you have the chance to appear on the show.

The show’s Facebook page announced they’ll be coming to the Keystone State, as well as Maryland and New Jersey, in April.

If you or someone you know has an accumulation of items, you’re encouraged to contact the show with your name, city, state, phone number and a brief description of your collection.

“The pickers are excited to hear your stories and dig through your large and junkie collections!” the post said.

Only private collections will be accepted, the show said. No stores will be considered.

To get in contact with the show, you can call 646-493-2184 or email americanpickers@cineflix.com.

