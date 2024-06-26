American Melody set to dock in Davenport

On Wednesday, the national river cruise season in the Quad Cities begins with the arrival of American Cruise Line’s American Melody, docking at 8 a.m. at River Heritage Park, 615 E. River Drive, Davenport, a news release says.

The American Melody is part of the American Cruise Lines (ACL) fleet visiting this season, along with vessels from Viking Cruise Lines.

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), will welcome 20 stops by American Cruise Lines and Viking Cruise Lines. These stops will bring thousands of visitors to the Quad Cities, significantly impacting the local tourism economy. Cruise lines have scheduled visits in the QC until late October, the release says.

“The river cruise season and industry are always positive for tourism and activate our global asset, the Mississippi River,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “We are fortunate to have many partners in this space that help deliver Quad Cities memories and an unmatched visitor experience to guests from around the world. The Mississippi River and how visitors and Quad Citizens connect with it is vital to our story and region’s success.”

Visits from national cruise line companies are an excellent opportunity for travelers to experience the Quad Cities first-hand as they visit attractions and participate in guided tours. It’s a way to share the remarkable story of the Quad Cities while they gain authentic experiences.

Viking will be the next cruise line to stop in the Quad Cities on Sunday, July 7, at River Heritage Park.

For those interested in river cruising experiences, local options are available. The Celebration Belle, Riverboat Twilight, and Channel Cat Water Taxis offer local river cruises. More information can be found on their respective websites: Celebration Belle, Riverboat Twilight, and Channel Cat Water Taxis.

Cruise schedules are subject to change, and docking times are estimates, the release says. There are no public tours given of any of the vessels.

