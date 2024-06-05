American Legion’s Watauga Post 49 swears in first woman commander in 105-year history

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Watauga Post 49 of the Tennessee American Legion named its first woman post commander in its 105-year history on Tuesday.

Paulette Baldwin will assume her role as post commander in July. She told News Channel 11 she’s proud to have earned the title and to serve the post. She was sworn in during a ceremony Tuesday, along with others entering a new role at the post.

“It’s wild is all I can say, it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s really wild and a great honor for me that they chose me to do this job. I hope to make them all very proud of what I can do.”

She said she intends to run the post fairly and consider everyone’s voice.

“I have a lot of ideas, and I just have to, you know, bring it and get everyone on board. When we have an idea, we take it to the group and we make it an everyone agrees to it [decision]. Or if they don’t agree to it, we don’t do it. It’s going to be a unanimous thing.”

Baldwin went on to say she wants to put Watauga Post 49’s name into the community and spark engagement, too.

“I have some hopes and dreams for being in some of the different parades and different things here in the county for recognition. I want to meet a lot of the office officials within the county just to let them know we’re here.”

Baldwin also noted that a local Girl Scout troop will be helping them with outdoor landscape beautification as her first task. For more information on the American Legion Watauga Post 49, a veteran non-profit organization, visit its social media page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.